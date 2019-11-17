VMI gets first win, tops UC Davis 89-94 in 2OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Garrett Gilkeson led a balanced attack with 18 points, Tyler Creammer had a double-double off the bench and VMI picked up its first win of the season, topping UC Davis 89-83 in double overtime on Sunday.

The Keydets clinched it when Myles Lewis made two free throws with two seconds left after the Aggies missed a tying 3-point attempt.

Lewis scored 17 points for VMI (1-5), which finished the Red Wolves Classic at Arkansas State with a 1-2 record. Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points on five 3-pointers, reserve Travis Evee had 14 and Creammer had 12 with 17 rebounds.

The Aggies (2-3), who also went 1-2 in the round-robin tournament, were led by Joe Mooney with 25 points. Caleb Fuller had 16 points, Ezra Manjon 15 and Matt Neufeld 12. Elijah Pepper had 10 rebounds.

The final scored matched VMI’s biggest lead of the game while Davis had an eight-point lead for two possessions in the first half before settling for a 38-34 lead.

VMI was 11 of 12 from the foul line in the combined overtimes while the Aggies were 4 of 6.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25