VMI beats Division III Keystone 97-35

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Connor Arnold had 17 points and Kamdyn Curfman posted 17 points as VMI romped past Division III Keystone 97-35 on Tuesday night.

Cooper Sisco had 10 points for VMI (2-1). Brennan Watkins added six rebounds.

Jack Anderson had 13 points for the Giants.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com