Vital scores 27 pts., leads UConn past East Carolina, 84-63

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Christian Vital had a season-high 27 points as UConn cruised past East Carolina 84-63 on Saturday.

James Bouknight had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (17-12, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Whaley added 16 points and seven rebounds. Brendan Adams had 11 points.

UConn totaled 42 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Tristen Newton scored a season-high 25 points for the Pirates (11-19, 5-12). Charles Coleman added 12 points.

UConn plays Houston at home on Thursday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Central Florida on the road next Sunday.

