Virginia, Virginia Tech Top 25 clash highlights ACC play

A look at the upcoming week around the ACC:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND

No. 8 Virginia (11-2, 7-0) goes on the road to play at No. 20 Virginia Tech (12-3, 6-2). The Cavaliers are the only unbeaten team in league play and have won 15 consecutive conference games dating to last season, including an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night. Their 7-0 start is their first in conference play since the 2017-18 team won its first 12 games. The Hokies are coming off a 62-51 victory at Notre Dame on Wednesday night and their record matches their best through eight games since they joined the ACC.

LOOKING AHEAD

North Carolina (11-5, 6-3) returns from a week off and will take a three-game winning streak into its game at Clemson on Tuesday night. The Tigers (10-4, 4-4), who were ranked as high as 12th earlier this season have struggled in league play but are coming off a 54-50 victory against then-No. 25 Louisville. that snapped a three-game losing streak. In those losses, they were beaten by an average of 24 points.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Virginia’s Sam Hauser is living up to his reputation for being a good 3-point shooter. In his past three games, the Marquette transfer is 15 for 23 from beyond the arc, or 65%. For the season, he’s 32 of 74, or 43.2%, and he leads the Cavaliers in scoring with a 15-point average.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Virginia has scored 70 points or more nine times this season after reaching that total just twice last season. They have topped 80 points four times and are unbeaten in those games. … Duke (6-5, 4-3) will play six of its next nine games at home.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

The ACC’s top women’s programs will square off Monday when No. 2 North Carolina State (11-1, 6-1) visits No. 1 Louisville (16-0, 9-0). Second-ranked North Carolina State suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling to Virginia Tech in overtime. The No. 1 Cardinals continue to roll heading into the showdown coming off a win Thursday night over North Carolina.