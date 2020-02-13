Vila scores 23 to lift Chattanooga over VMI 86-67

LAS VEGAS (AP)Jalen Harris scored 29 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished five assists and Nevada defeated rival UNLV for the sixth straight time, pulling out an 82-79 win in overtime on Wednesday night.

Harris made the first of two free throws with 3.8 seconds left but Elijah Mitrou-Long's shot from well behind the 3-point line bounced off the backboard as time expired.