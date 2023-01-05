BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Aaron Deloney had 19 points and Vermont beat Bryant 74-64 on Thursday night.

Deloney shot 5 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Catamounts (8-8). Matt Veretto finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. TJ Hurley shot 2 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (10-5) were led by Earl Timberlake, who recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds. Antwan Walker added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Bryant. Sherif Kenney also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.