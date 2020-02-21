Vermont avenges loss to Stony Brook with 63-54 win

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Everett Duncan had 11 points and 10 rebounds to help lift Vermont to a 63-54 win over Stony Brook on Thursday night for the Catamounts’ 12th consecutive victory.

Vermont (22-6, 12-1) has three games left and the second-place Seawolves (17-10, 8-4) have four. With a win at home against UMBC on Saturday, the Catamounts an clinch the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

Stony Brook won at Vermont 81-77 on Jan. 8 before the Catamounts began their winning streak.

Ben Shungu had 16 points and nine rebounds for Vermont. Ryan Davis added nine rebounds.

Anthony Lamb, the Catamounts’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 17 points per game, was only 1 of 9 from the field and finished with three points.

Andrew Garcia had 20 points for the Seawolves (17-10, 8-4). Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 13 points and six rebounds. Makale Foreman had six assists. The Seawolves were without leading scorer Elijah Olaniyi, who suffered an ankle injury against New Hampshire on Feb. 8

Stony Brook plays Maine at home on Saturday.

