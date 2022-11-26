MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jayden Nunn scored 24 points as VCU beat Kennesaw State 64-61 on Saturday night.

Nunn shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-2). Zeb Jackson shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add nine points.

Demond Robinson led the Owls (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Kasen Jennings added 12 points for Kennesaw State. In addition, Brandon Stroud finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

