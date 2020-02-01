Vaughn scores 15 to lift Rider over Fairfield 68-52

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Dimencio Vaughn posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Rider defeated Fairfield 68-52 on Friday night.

Willy Nunez Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for Rider (12-8, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Stevie Jordan added 10 points.

Taj Benning had 19 points for the Stags (8-12, 4-5).

Both teams take on Monmouth in their next game. Rider will be on the road for its matchup against the Hawks on Sunday, while Fairfield heads home to host Monmouth on Tuesday.

