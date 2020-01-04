Vaudrin leads Winthrop over Campbell 87-72

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Chandler Vaudrin had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Winthrop defeated Campbell 87-72 on Saturday.

D.J. Burns had 15 points for Winthrop (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Ferguson added 12 points.

Jordan Whitfield had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (9-5, 0-2). Ja’Cor Nelson added 14 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points.

Winthrop plays High Point on the road on Wednesday. Campbell takes on UNC-Asheville on the road on Wednesday.

