KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Skylar Vann scored 21 points, including the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left and 14th-ranked Oklahoma avoided possibly the biggest upset in Big 12 Tournament history with a 77-76 win over TCU in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

The Horned Frogs appeared poised to be the first 10th-seed to ever beat a two-seed when Lucy Ibeh scored inside with 4.8 seconds to play. But after a timeout, Taylor Robertson threw a deep inbounds pass to Vann, who was set up on the right side of the lane, and she spun to her right and went across the lane for the basket.

Robertson made 5-of-6 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Sooners (25-5), who will face Iowa State in the semifinals on Saturday. Aubrey Joens came off the bench to score 15 points, going 3 of 5 behind the arc. Madi Williams, who injured a knee in the regular-season finale, scored six points while wearing a brace.

Joens will face her sister, Big 12 Player of the Year Ashley Jones of Iowa State, in Saturday’s semifinal.

Ibeh was 10-of-13 shooting and had 24 points for the Horned Frogs (8-23), who went 1-17 in league playing and losing to Oklahoma 93-66 and 101-78. Tara Manumaleuga had 15 points and seven assists and Tomi Taiwo added 11 points.

The game was also the last for TCU coach Reagan Pebley, who announced last week she was stepping down after nine seasons.

Ibeh was amazing down the stretch, scoring the last 11 TCU points over 3 1/2 minutes. The Horned Frogs were 8 of 9 in the final five minutes.

Van, the league’s Sixth Player of the Year for the second-straight season, had Oklahoma’s final six points.

