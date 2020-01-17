Vandy alum donates $5 million to men’s basketball program

Closings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Vanderbilt men’s basketball program has received a $5 million donation from Seattle-based alumnus George B. Huber and his wife Cathy.

Vanderbilt officials said the money will be used to enhance facilities and support services.

Huber said in a statement that “the men’s basketball program has the building blocks to become a perennial powerhouse, and we’re excited by the opportunity to strengthen the broader Vanderbilt community throughout the program.”

Huber graduated from Vanderbilt in 1979. Son Tyler is a 2014 Vanderbilt alum.

Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3 SEC) hosts Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) on Saturday. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, a stretch that includes 21 regular-season contests and two SEC Tournament defeats.

