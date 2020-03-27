Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith announces he’s entering NBA draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

Nesmith was one of the nation’s most prolific scorers and 3-point shooters before injuring his right foot in January, knocking him out for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Charleston, South Carolina, averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Even though Nesmith played less than half the season, his 60 3-pointers ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference at the end of the regular season.

”I am so grateful for what life has brought me so far and I cannot wait for this next step in my journey,” Nesmith said in a statement.

Nesmith thanked Vanderbilt’s staff, his Vanderbilt teammates and his high school coaches.