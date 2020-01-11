Vanderbilt without SEC’s leading scorer vs. Texas A&M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is missing at least one game with an injured foot.

The Commodores announced that the sophomore would not play Saturday against Texas A&M. Nesmith not only is Vanderbilt’s leading scorer, he also leads the Southeastern Conference and is fifth nationally with 23 points a game. Nesmith also leads Division I with 4.29 3-pointers per game shooting a nation’s best 52.2%.

Nesmith has made an SEC-best 60 3s this season and is eighth nationally at the free throw line, hitting 82.5%. He’s one of only two players to make seven or more 3s in a game four times this season.

