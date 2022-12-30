NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Noah Shelby scored 12 points, 14 players scored for Vanderbilt and the Commodores routed Southeastern Louisiana 93-55 on Friday night.

Ezra Manjon added 10 points for the Commodores (7-6), Liam Robbins had 11 rebounds and Malik Dia grabbed 10. No starter reached double figures in scoring or rebounding.

A 3-pointer by Trey Thomas put the Commodores up 55-25 with 17:35 remaining in the second half. Vanderbilt doubled SE Louisiana’s score at 70-35 when Emmanuel Ansong made a jumper with 11:41 to go. The lead reached 40 three times in the last three minutes.

Vanderbilt led 23-15 with a little less than 9 minutes remaining in the first half before going on a 15-4 run to lead 40-19 with 3:54 left. In the first 16 minutes, Boogie Anderson scored eight points, Sami Pissis hit a 3-pointer and no other player for the Lions had more than two points. In the same time frame, nine players scored for Vanderbilt and seven of them had four points or more. The Commodores led 47-23 at halftime.

Brody Rowbury led the Lions (6-8) with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Anderson finished with 10 points.

Vanderbilt has won all four matchups with Southeastern Louisiana.

The Commodores open SEC play on Tuesday at home against South Carolina.

