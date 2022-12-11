LAS VEGAS (AP)Max Shulga’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Loyola Marymount (CA) 79-67 Saturday night at Jack Jones Hoopfest.

Shulga also contributed five rebounds for the Aggies (8-0). Steven Ashworth scored 16 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line. Sean Bairstow shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Aggies extended their winning streak to eight games.

Cameron Shelton led the way for the Lions (8-4) with 25 points. Jalin Anderson added 14 points for Loyola Marymount (CA). Keli Leaupepe also recorded nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Bairstow scored 10 points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 39-36. Utah State outscored Loyola Marymount (CA) by 15 points in the second half. Shulga led the way with 14 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.