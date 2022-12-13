MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Parker Stewart scored 23 points as UT Martin beat Bethel (Tenn.) 103-75 on Tuesday.

Stewart shot 8 for 14, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (6-5). K.J. Simon scored 22 points, going 9 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 1 for 3 from the line. KK Curry was 4 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Connor Guthrie finished with 20 points for the Wildcats. Querrion Gadson added 14 points and Jose Nazario recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.