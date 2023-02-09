EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Kyron Gibson and Aaron Johnson-Cash each had 13 points and UT Arlington beat UT Rio Grande Valley 64-58 on Thursday night.

Gibson added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference). Dario Domingos recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

The Vaqueros (12-13, 3-9) were led by Adante’ Holiman, who posted 11 points and six assists. Will Johnston added 11 points and four assists for UT Rio Grande Valley. Justin Johnson also had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.