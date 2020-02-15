UT Arlington hands Little Rock its second straight loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Brian Warren scored 21 points and Sam Griffin added 17 and UT Arlington surprised Sun Belt Conference leader Little Rock 76-65 on Saturday.

The Mavericks (12-5, 8-8) never trailed.

Nikola Maric’s three-point play with 5:06 left brought Little Rock (18-9, 12-4) to a tie at 61. Jordan Phillips and Maric traded layups, but Jabari Narcis made a 3-pointer and Radshad Davis followed with a three-point play and UT Arlington was on its way. Warren made two foul shots and a jumper and the lead was 73-63 with 1:46 to go.

Phillips scored 12 for the Mavericks, winners of two straight following a two-game skid.

Maric led the Trojans with 13 points, Ben Coupet Jr. 12, Markquis Nowell 11 and Ruot Monyyong 10.

The Trojans have lost consecutive games following a seven-game win streak.

