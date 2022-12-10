LAS VEGAS (AP)Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points, EJ Harkless added 20 and undefeated UNLV held off Washington State 74-70 on Saturday in the Las Vegas Clash doubleheader at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

UNLV, which is off to its best start since 1990, won its 10th game and entered as one of 10 undefeated teams this season.

Washington State was down 12 points with 7:08 to play but pulled within three points twice inside the final minute. UNLV answered by making 3 of 4 from the line. TJ Bamba hit a 3 and scored eight points for the Cougars down the stretch.

Gilbert scored 17 points and Harless had 15 as UNLV shot 54% (14 of 26) in the second half.

Bamba finished with 20 points to lead Washington State (4-5), which shot 54% overall and 13 of 23 (56.5%) from long range but gave up 31 points off 21 turnovers. Justin Powell added 15 points and DJ Rodman had 14.

The matchup was the first between the teams.

UNLV plays San Francisco at home on Saturday. Washington State travels to Dallas to face 12th-ranked Baylor in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 18.

