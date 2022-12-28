WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Trazarien White scored 16 points as UNC Wilmington beat Monmouth 68-55 on Wednesday night.

White finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Seahawks (11-3). Donovan Newby scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nick Farrar went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Seahawks extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The Hawks (1-13) were led in scoring by Myles Foster, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Monmouth also got 12 points and two blocks from Klemen Vuga. Jack Collins also had nine points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.