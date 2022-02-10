CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina says Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia won’t return to the team this season while he remains home in Minnesota due to family medical issues.

The school announced Garcia’s status Thursday. The 6-foot-11 forward had missed the last six games and hadn’t played since the Jan. 22 loss at Wake Forest.

”After the loss of several very special family members this past year, I came close to losing my dad in December and my grandma is currently in the ICU,” Garcia said in a statement released by the school. ”With my dad recovering and my grandma fighting for her life, it’s not even a question to me where I need to be right now.”

Garcia, from Prior Lake, Minnesota, had averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16 games with 12 starts for the Tar Heels. He had five double-figure scoring games after averaging 13.0 points in his lone season at Marquette.

”I love coaching Dawson and understand his primary concern right now is his family’s health and welfare, and his focus continues to be with them as it should be,” first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis said in a statement.

”We miss him being part of our program and wish him and his family well and look forward to his return to the game at the appropriate time.”

