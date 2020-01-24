UNC Asheville snaps home streak, shoots past Radford, 80-67

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points as UNC-Asheville beat Radford 80-67. Jones knocked down 7 of 11 shots from long range and was 9 of 14 from the field.

LJ Thorpe added 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and DeVon Baker had 15 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 Big South Conference), which snapped a four-game home losing streak.

Travis Fields, Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Highlanders (10-9, 5-2). Carlik Jones added 18 points and six rebounds. Devine Eke had 13 points and eight rebounds.

UNC-Asheville matches up against South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday. Radford takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.

