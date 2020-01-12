Umude scores 27 to lead South Dakota past Omaha 91-81

NCAA Basketball
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Stanley Umude tied his season high with 27 points as South Dakota defeated Nebraska Omaha 91-81 on Saturday.

Tyler Hagedorn had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for South Dakota (11-7, 2-2 Summit League). Tyler Peterson added 14 points. Cody Kelley had 12 points for the hosts.

South Dakota entered halftime trailing narrowly, 45-43, but the Coyotes were able to outscore the Mavericks 48-36 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Coyotes’ 48 points in the second half were a season best for the team.

KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks (10-9, 3-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Wanjang Tut added 13 points. JT Gibson had 12 points.

South Dakota takes on North Dakota State on the road on Wednesday. Nebraska Omaha plays Denver on the road next Saturday.

