Udeze leads Wichita State over Tarleton State 65-51

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State beat Tarleton State 65-51 on Tuesday night.

Dexter Dennis had 13 points for Wichita State (3-0). Ricky Council IV added 12 points.

Montre Gipson had 16 points for the Texans (0-3).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com