UConn lands transfer guard Tyrese Martin from Rhode Island

STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn has added guard Tyrese Martin, a transfer from Rhode Island, to its roster, the school announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 rising junior started all 30 games for the Rams last season, averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Martin was recruited to Rhode Island by Dan Hurley, who left the Rams in 2018 to take the job at Connecticut.

”The relationship I have with coach Hurley, the history behind UConn, the championships, and the Big East has always been a conference I dreamed of playing in,” Martin said. ”The University of Rhode Island is a great program, but I think UConn is an elite program.”

Martin would have to sit out the upcoming season unless he is granted a waiver or the NCAA approves a proposed rules change that would allow him to play in 2020-21.

