STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn freshman forward Ice Brady, a top recruit for the sixth-ranked Huskies, will miss the entire season because of a dislocated right kneecap, the school announced Wednesday.

Brady’s injury is another setback for a team that’s already missing Paige Bueckers, the former national player of the year who will miss the season while recovering from a torn ACL in her left knee.

The 6-foot-3 Brady was expected to be an immediate contributor for the Huskies, who also have 6-2 Ayanna Patterson among their freshman class.

She was injured during practice on Friday and had surgery Tuesday, the school said.

”Anytime any player has an injury, it’s so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be,” coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. ”When that’s taken away – regardless of how long they’re out – to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she’s been here and I’m really confident that when she does come back, she’s going to be better and more impactful than she already has been.”

Auriemma has said UConn will need sophomore Azzi Fudd to step into a starring role for the Huskies to make their 15th consecutive Final Four and compete for a national title. He is also expecting big things from junior Nika Muhl, who will take over at point guard, and 6-5 Dorka Juhasz, who missed the Final Four last year with a broken wrist.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports