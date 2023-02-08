WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points as UCF beat Wichita State 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Hendricks had five rebounds for the Knights (14-9, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). Ithiel Horton added 14 points while going 5 of 12 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five assists. Darius Johnson shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Knights broke a five-game slide.

Craig Porter Jr. led the Shockers (12-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Wichita State. James Rojas also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.