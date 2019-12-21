UC Santa Barbara pulls away late to beat Southern 77-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)JaQuori McLaughlin scored 24 points, Amadou Sow added 23 points, and UC Santa Barbara pulled away late to beat Southern 77-68 on Friday night.

The Gauchos (8-4) turned a one-point advantage into a 69-59 lead with 1:39 left after a trio of consecutive 3-pointers by McLaughlin, Brandon Cyrus and Devearl Ramsey.

UC Santa Barbara took its first lead of the game on McLaughlin’s jumper that made it 40-39 at the 15-minute mark of the second half.

The Jaguars (3-10) opened the game on an 11-1 run and never trailed in the first half, going into the break with a 34-26 lead.

McLaughlin was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and the Gauchos were 8 of 15.

Ahsante Shivers led Southern with 22 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.