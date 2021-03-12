UC Riverside beats Hawaii 62-52 in Big West Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP)Dominick Pickett registered 14 points and six steals as UC Riverside got past Hawaii 62-52 in the Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Third-seeded Riverside plays No. 2 seed UC Irvine in the semifinals Friday.

Jock Perry added 13 points for the Highlanders (14-7). Zyon Pullin added 10 points.

Hawaii totaled 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Junior Madut had 12 points for the No. 6 seed Rainbow Warriors (11-10). Mate Colina added 10 points. Casdon Jardine had eight rebounds.

Justin Webster, the Rainbow Warriors’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

