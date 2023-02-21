SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Dawson Baker had 20 points and UC Irvine scored the final five points to hand Cal Poly its 16th straight loss 59-56 on Monday night.

Baker made two 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West Conference). Dean Keeler finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma led the Mustangs (7-22, 1-16) with 15 points. Camren Pierce added 14 points and six rebounds for Cal Poly. Brantly Stevenson had 10 points.

Stevenson sank a jumper with 2:05 remaining to give Cal Poly a 56-54 lead, but the Mustangs didn’t score again. Baker hit back-to-back jumpers in the final 92 seconds and Andre Henry made 1 of 2 foul shots to close out the win for UC Irvine.

NEXT UP

Up next for UC Irvine is a matchup Thursday with UC San Diego at home. Cal Poly hosts UC Davis on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.