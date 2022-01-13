SEATTLE (AP)Cameron Tyson had 25 points as Seattle University defeated Utah Valley 71-65 in Western Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.

Darrion Trammell added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0). Riley Grigsby had 13 points as Seattle won despite scoring a season-low 23 points in the first half.

Fardaws Aimaq had 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Wolverines (11-5, 2-2). Le’Tre Darthard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Connor Harding had 13 points. Tim Ceaser had a career-high 15 rebounds to go with six points.

