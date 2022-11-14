BOSTON (AP) — Kellen Tynes scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, grabbing two offensive boards in the final two minutes to help Maine hold off Boston College on Monday night and beat the Eagles 69-64.

Peter Filipovity added 16 points for the Black Bears (2-1), who had not beaten BC since 2010. Maine missed its last five shots of the game, but the Black Bears outrebounded BC 5-0 down the stretch – including four offensive rebounds.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points with seven rebounds for the Eagles, who trailed by as many as 12 with just under nine minutes remaining before scoring eight points in a row to make it 58-54.

BC (2-1) cut it to three points with 4:40 left and again with just under two minutes to play, when Jaeden Zackery stole the ball and the Eagles had a chance to tie it. But Ashton-Langford missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Eagles didn’t get the ball back until they were trailing by five with 12 seconds left.

Zackery hit a half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer and cut Maine’s lead to 34-30 — the first real excitement from the smattering of fans. But at the end of the game, the crowd was on its feet, hoping the Eagles could deliver a third straight last-minute victory in as many games.

Boston College guard Demarr Langford Jr., the team’s No. 2 scorer last season, returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of the first two games to play 28 minutes, scoring 10 points with two rebounds.

