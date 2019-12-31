Turner scores 22 to lead Bowling Green over Hartford 81-68

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Justin Turner had 22 points as Bowling Green defeated Hartford 81-68 on Tuesday by closing on a 14-5 run.

Trey Diggs had 12 points for Bowling Green (9-4). Dylan Frye added 12 points, and Daeqwon Plowden had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Frye was 4 for 8 from downtown to reach 211 for his career, closing in on the school record of 228.

Malik Ellison had his third double-double in five games with career highs in points (21) and rebounds (14) for the Hawks (7-8). Hunter Marks added 13 points, and Traci Carter had 10 points and six assists.

Bowling Green faces Kent State at home on Friday. Hartford matches up against New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

