Tulsa shuts down East Carolina in second half for 65-49 win

NCAA Basketball
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Brandon Rachal had 21 points and Jeriah Horne added 14 points as Tulsa defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Wednesday night.

Martins Igbanu added eight points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa (11-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference).

The game was tied at 30 at halftime and again at 34 with 17 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the second half before Tulsa went up 48-40 with 9:07 left. The Golden Hurricane scored 11 of the next 13 points to lead 59-42 with 4:21 remaining. East Carolina was held to 19 points in the second half while shooting 22%, including 0 for 15 from 3-point distance.

Jayden Gardner had 19 points for the Pirates (8-9, 2-2). Tristen Newton added six rebounds.

Tulsa plays at Tulane on Saturday. East Carolina plays at Cincinnati on Sunday.

