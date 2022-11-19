LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Marcus Tsohonis’ 20 points helped Long Beach State defeat Saint Katherine 84-55 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis also added five steals for the Beach (2-2). Joel Murray added 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and they also had five assists and six steals. Aboubacar Traore shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The NAIA-member Firebirds (0-2) were led in scoring by Bryan Romero, who finished with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Saint Katherine also got 13 points from JD Lloyd-Watson. In addition, Jacob Durham finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Long Beach State hosts Oakland in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.