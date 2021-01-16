Truong’s 17 leads No. 20 Gonzaga women past San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points and No. 20 Gonzaga rolled to its 11th straight win 76-52 over San Francisco on Saturday.

Freshman Yvonne Ejim added a career-high 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference), who went 8 of 12 from 3-point range, shot 55% overall and never trailed.

Truong, a sophomore who finished one point short of her career high, had 12 points in the first half when Gonzaga doubled up the Dons 38-17.

San Francisco (5-8, 1-6), which came in averaging a league-best 72 points a game, shot 31% (8 of 26) in the first half, missing all seven of its 3-pointers. The Dons, who shoot 30% from 3-point range, ended up 4 of 18 from distance and 37% overall.

Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga’s top scorer at 14.2 points a game, only had four points but 12 of 13 Bulldogs scored. The Zags also had a 39-24 rebounding advantage, led by Jill Townsend’s seven.

Lucie Hoskova led USF with 14 points and reserves Kia Vaalavirta and Marta Galic had 12 apiece. Freshman Ioanna Krimili, second in the league at 17.8 points a game, was held to six on 3-of-11 shooting, her first game without reaching double figures.

The Bulldogs’ home game Thursday against San Diego has been postponed because the Toreros have coronavirus issues. BYU plays at Gonzaga on Saturday.

