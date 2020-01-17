Closings
Trio sparks Drexel to 63-41 romp over Elon

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Camren Wynter tossed in 27 points and James Butler and Zach Walton posted double-doubles as Drexel rolled past Elon 63-41 on Thursday night.

Wynter buried 10 of 14 shots from the floor for the Dragons (11-8, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) and added five assists. Butler finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Walton pitched in with 16 points and 11 boards. It was Butler’s 12th double-double of the season and the first of Walton’s career.

Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Phoenix (5-14, 1-5). Marcus Sheffield II added 10 points.

Elon took a 21-20 lead into halftime, but Drexel outscored the Phoenix 43-20 after intermission.

Both teams’ benches accounted for just two points.

