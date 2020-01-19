Trio reach 20 points, No. 22 Iowa women rally by Badgers

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wisc. (AP)Monika Czinano scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and No. 22 Iowa pulled out an 85-78 win over Wisconsin on Sunday after trailing by 17 points in the third quarter.

Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-1 Big Ten Conference), who have won six straight, with 22 points and Kathleen Doyle added 21.

Imani Lewis scored 18 points for the Badgers (9-9, 1-6), who have lost four straight. Niya Beverley added 16 points and seven assists and Abby Laszewski had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin led 52-35 when Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 20 seconds into the third quarter. Meyer started and ended a 14-0 run with 3-pointers to give the Hawkeyes the lead at 55-54 at the 3:57 mark. In the third quarter, Iowa shot 11 of 15 while Wisconsin went 4 of 17.

Overall there were eight ties and 16 lead changes before Czinano’s basket with 2:29 to play put Iowa up for good. In the last 95 seconds Iowa made 8 of 10 free throws.

The Badgers had an 11-0 run and led 27-19 after one quarter and closed the second quarter with a 9-2 run to lead 50-35 at the half. They went 5 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 62% in the first half, while the Hawkeyes shot 41% and were outrebounded 23-11.

Iowa shot 68% in the second half and Wisconsin 37.5%.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.