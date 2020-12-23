Trice lifts Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 77-57

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Austin Trice had a career-high 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Old Dominion romped past Virginia Wesleyan 77-57 on Tuesday night.

Trice hit 12 of 16 shots.

Kalu Ezikpe had 15 points for Old Dominion (4-2). Joe Reece added 10 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Green had eight assists and six rebounds.

Lamont Steward had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Marlins.

