After bouncing back to blow out the last-place team in the Big East, Creighton closes the regular season against the school currently mired in the league’s longest active losing streak.

Looking to continue their dominance of DePaul, the visiting Bluejays will try to hand the Blue Demons a 12th consecutive defeat on Saturday night in Chicago.

Following back-to-back losses to then-No. 10 Marquette and Villanova, Creighton (19-11, 13-6 Big East) rolled to a 99-59 home victory over Georgetown on Wednesday. Trey Alexander (13.4 points per game) hit seven of the Bluejays’ season-high 19 3-pointers — on 34 attempts — and finished with 25 points.

Creighton, shooting 38.8 percent from 3 over its previous four contests, last won consecutive games during an eight-game run from Jan. 14-Feb. 11.

“It’s always nice to have a game like (Wednesday) where everything feels good and everyone feels good,” said Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman, who had 13 points with 13 rebounds for his second double-double in three games.

“But we’ve gotta get back to work … Get ready for the regular season finale.”

Alexander also made seven of Creighton’s 16 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 32 points during an 80-65 win over DePaul (9-21, 3-16) on Christmas Day. Scheierman had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bluejays, who shot 54 percent and won their 17th straight over the Blue Demons, whose last victory in this series came on Jan. 7, 2015.

DePaul last dropped 12 straight games in 2010-11. Its most recent victory against anyone came over then-No. 8 Xavier at home on Jan. 18.

Following Wednesday’s 88-59 loss at No. 14 UConn, the Blue Demons have averaged 69.6 points, and allowed opponents to score 81.5 and shoot 46 percent per contest over the last 11 games.

“We’ve got to find a way to win these regular-season games and find our chemistry before we get to New York (for the Big East tournament),” leading scorer Umoja Gibson told The DePaulia last week.

Gibson (16.2) totaled 45 points in his previous two games before being held to five on 2-of-10 shooting versus UConn. He scored 14 at Creighton in December.

