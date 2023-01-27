Streaking Indiana isn’t a one-man show, but if there is player that struggling Ohio State must stop when the teams play Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., it’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) have won four straight and in the past three games Jackson-Davis has been a beast at both ends of the court, averaging 30.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.7 blocks.

That spells trouble for the Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6), who have lost six of seven.

Among the highlights for Jackson-Davis in the trio of games: 35 points on 15 of 19 from the floor against Illinois; 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks vs. Michigan State; and Wednesday he scored 25 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and blocked six shots in the 61-57 win over Minnesota.

“Some of the things he’s been doing this three or four games, the last week or so, is amazing,” said Indiana associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who filled in for head coach Mike Woodson (COVID-19) for the Minnesota game.

“I tell people all the time, I haven’t been coaching that long, maybe 21 years, and I’ve coached some NBA guys and he’s been unbelievable. He’s probably been the best that I’ve coached.”

The rebounding totals for Jackson-Davis have to be a concern for the Buckeyes, who were beaten 44-30 on the glass in the 69-60 loss at Illinois on Tuesday. That statistic epitomized their performance.

“I just didn’t think we ever had the kind of bite and fight you needed in a game like this,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “Ultimately, that’s on me. That’s my responsibility. So, we didn’t have it.”

After defeating Iowa the previous outing to end a five-game losing streak, the Buckeyes were not mentally prepared for Illinois, said forward Justice Sueing.

“We just had some lackadaisical things that we shouldn’t have had happen,” he said. “That’s all it is. This is a mindset thing. But it’ll get cleared up because that’s the only way we’re going to be able to progress and win games.”

–Field Level Media