Townsend scores 17 to lift Denver past Jackson St. 67-58

DENVER (AP)Jase Townsend scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made seven assists and Denver held off Jackson State 67-58 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers closed to 60-58 on Venjie Wallis’ layup with 1:35 to play, but Townsend and Ade Murkey combined for seven free throws from there to seal it.

Murkey had 17 points and six rebounds and David Nzekwesi added 10 points for Denver (4-5).

Tristan Jarrett had 18 points for the Tigers (1-8). Jayveous McKinnis added 15 points and 12 rebounds and Wallis had 10 points and six steals.

Denver plays UCLA on the road on Sunday. Jackson State takes on Portland on the road next Thursday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com