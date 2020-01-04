Towns scores 18 to carry Niagara over Fairfield 75-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)James Towns came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Niagara to a 75-66 win over Fairfield on Friday night.

Both teams were playing their first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game of the season.

Raheem Solomon had 15 points for Niagara (3-9), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Greg Kuakumensah added 14 points. Marcus Hammond had 13 points for the home team.

Wassef Methnani had 16 points for the Stags (4-8). Vincent Eze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chris Maidoh had seven rebounds.

Landon Taliaferro, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Stags, had only three points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Niagara plays Manhattan at home on Sunday. Fairfield matches up against Canisius on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.