Toure’s 17 points help Eastern Michigan top Western Michigan

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Boubacar Toure had 17 points as Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 69-51 on Saturday.

Chris James and Noah Morgan added 15 points each and Darion Spottsville scored 10 for the Eagles (14-11, 4-8 Mid-American Conference).

Brandon Johnson had 17 points and seven rebounds and Michael Flowers scored 10 points for the Broncos (11-14, 4-8).

Eastern Michigan takes on Kent State at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Akron at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Eastern Michigan takes on Kent State at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Akron at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.