EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Yacine Toumi scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Evansville past Campbell 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Toumi added six rebounds for the Purple Aces (3-8). Marvin Coleman added 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists. Antoine Smith Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Anthony Dell’Orso added 13 points and eight rebounds for Campbell. In addition, Joshua Lusane finished with 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.