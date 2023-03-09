FRISCO, Texas (AP)Johnell Davis scored 14 points to lead Florida Atlantic to a 75-51 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament.

The top-seeded Owls (29-3), who have won five straight, advance to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal match-up between No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee and fifth-seeded Charlotte.

Davis added five rebounds and three steals for FAU. Nicholas Boyd and Vladislav Goldin scored 12 points apiece with Boyd grabbing six rebounds.

Dayvion McKnight finished with 18 points and five steals to pace the eighth-seeded Hilltoppers (17-16). Jordan Rawls had 12 points and Dontaie Allen scored 11 with eight rebounds.

Florida Atlantic took the lead for good with 17:33 left in the first half.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.