FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)John Tonje had 24 points in Colorado State’s 92-84 victory against New Mexico on Friday.

Tonje added five rebounds for the Rams (14-17, 6-12 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens scored 17 points and added five rebounds and 13 assists. Jalen Lake shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Morris Udeze led the way for the Lobos (21-10, 8-10) with 25 points and seven rebounds. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 22 points for New Mexico. Donovan Dent also recorded 12 points.

Colorado State took the lead with 12:44 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Tonje led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-35 at the break. Tonje scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Colorado State to an eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.