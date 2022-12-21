MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas State held off Radford 73-65 on Wednesday for its fifth straight win.

Tomlin scored six points during an 11-0 run as Kansas State took the first double-digit lead of the game at 45-35 with 14:22 remaining. Johnson’s highlight was an alley-oop dunk, off Markquis Nowell’s lob from midcourt, to made it 69-52.

Kansas State was ahead by 17 points with 4:04 left before Radford scored 13 of the next 15 to get within 71-65. Johnson sealed it with two free throws at 20.4.

Nowell finished with 10 points and 11 assists and Desi Sills also scored 10 for Kansas State (11-1), which has won 11 non-conference games for the first time since 2017-18. K-State is off its best start since opening the 2016-17 season with a 12-1 record.

Tomlin, who entered averaging 10.4 points per game, was 11 of 18 from the field and Johnson, a Florida transfer, reached 1,000 career points.

Kenyon Giles scored 20 points and DaQuan Smith added 12 for Radford (6-7).

Kansas State opens Big 12 play against West Virginia on Dec. 31.

