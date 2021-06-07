Tom Izzo promotes Wojcik, hires 3 ex-Michigan State players

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has promoted Doug Wojcik to assistant coach, replacing Dane Fife.

Izzo also hired three former Spartans on Monday.

Fife left the programin April to be the associate head coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson.

Wojcik returned to Michigan State in 2018 to be Izzo’s recruiting coordinator after a previous run as an assistant coach for the Spartans led to him being the head coach at Tulsa and College of Charleston.

Former Northern Illinois coach and Spartans point guard Mark Montgomery was hired as recruiting coordinator. Former Michigan State players Austin Thornton was hired to be the team’s video coordinator and Matt McQuaid to be its director of basketball operations.

Garrett Briningstoo was hired to be Izzo’s director of operations and chief of staff, replacing former Spartan David Thomas. Julian Stall has been added as the program’s director of creative video.

